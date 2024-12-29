Sports World in Motion: Key Highlights and Updates
Stay updated with the latest sports news: UConn's Jim Mora extends his contract, Chuba Hubbard faces time on injured reserve, NBA star Wembanyama showcases chess skills, Tyson Helton extends with Western Kentucky, and more. Also, Luka Doncic's home burglary among a series of notable athlete break-ins.
UConn's football program received a boost as coach Jim Mora signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the helm through 2028. With four years now left on his $10.01 million contract, Mora can further augment his earnings via performance-based incentives and a retention bonus.
In the NFL, the Carolina Panthers face a setback as running back Chuba Hubbard will be placed on injured reserve due to calf and knee injuries. Initially listed as questionable, Hubbard's absence leaves a gap for the team in their upcoming game against Tampa Bay.
Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama, the young French NBA star, exhibited his talents beyond the basketball court by engaging fans in chess matches in New York, showcasing his versatility and encouraging his followers to gather despite the inclement weather.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Game-Changing Moments: Jets Aim for New GM, NBA Thriller, NFL Highlights and More
Sports Surprises: Chiefs Release Edwards-Helaire & WNBA Expands Internationally
Top Sports News: Bellinger's Move, NHL History, NBA Cup Victory and More!
WNBA Breaks Boundaries with First Regular-Season Game in Canada
LeBron James Sets New NBA Record for Most Minutes Played