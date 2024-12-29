Sports World in Motion: Key Highlights and Updates

UConn's football program received a boost as coach Jim Mora signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the helm through 2028. With four years now left on his $10.01 million contract, Mora can further augment his earnings via performance-based incentives and a retention bonus.

In the NFL, the Carolina Panthers face a setback as running back Chuba Hubbard will be placed on injured reserve due to calf and knee injuries. Initially listed as questionable, Hubbard's absence leaves a gap for the team in their upcoming game against Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama, the young French NBA star, exhibited his talents beyond the basketball court by engaging fans in chess matches in New York, showcasing his versatility and encouraging his followers to gather despite the inclement weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)