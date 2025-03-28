Left Menu

NBA's European League Ambitions: A New Frontier for Basketball

The NBA is considering launching a European league in collaboration with FIBA. While plans are in early stages, the aim is to form a 16-team league with 12 permanent clubs. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis expressed enthusiasm for this initiative at a recent press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 01:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) could soon break new ground with the introduction of a European league, a venture being explored in partnership with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), according to Commissioner Adam Silver.

Addressing the media alongside FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis after the NBA Board of Governors meeting in New York City, Silver highlighted the league's ongoing interest in Europe. 'We feel now is the time to move to that next stage,' he remarked, emphasizing the overwhelming support from club owners to further investigate this opportunity.

Currently in the exploratory phase, the proposed league envisions a 16-team format comprising 12 permanent clubs with four additional spots up for annual qualification. While no specific clubs have been confirmed, preliminary talks have involved high-profile European soccer entities. The league would adhere to traditional FIBA formats, differing from the NBA's standard game length.

(With inputs from agencies.)

