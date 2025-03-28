NBA's European League Ambitions: A New Frontier for Basketball

The National Basketball Association (NBA) could soon break new ground with the introduction of a European league, a venture being explored in partnership with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), according to Commissioner Adam Silver.

Addressing the media alongside FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis after the NBA Board of Governors meeting in New York City, Silver highlighted the league's ongoing interest in Europe. 'We feel now is the time to move to that next stage,' he remarked, emphasizing the overwhelming support from club owners to further investigate this opportunity.

Currently in the exploratory phase, the proposed league envisions a 16-team format comprising 12 permanent clubs with four additional spots up for annual qualification. While no specific clubs have been confirmed, preliminary talks have involved high-profile European soccer entities. The league would adhere to traditional FIBA formats, differing from the NBA's standard game length.

