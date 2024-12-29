Shadab Khan's Comeback Journey: A Spin of Hope
Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan is training with former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq to regain his rhythm and secure selection for the Champions Trophy. Out of favor after the World T20, Shadab is focused on improving his skills to rejoin the national team for upcoming international matches, including a triangular series.
Renowned cricketer Shadab Khan has announced his collaboration with former Pakistani spinner Saqlain Mushtaq as he aims to make a comeback to the national team. The 26-year-old is striving to regain the selectors' trust following a period of exclusion post-World T20 Cup and has yet to feature in the one-day format since the previous year's World Cup in India.
Shadab, expressing a deep yearning to represent Pakistan once more, is motivated by the opportunity to play in the Champions Trophy scheduled at home. With significant cricket events ahead, he hopes to persuade selectors for his international recall.
Actively engaged in the domestic circuit, Shadab made his last appearance in the Champions Cup T20 competition. Addressing concerns over his fitness and form, mentor Saqlain Mushtaq is guiding Shadab to enhance his bowling variations. Alongside Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq, Shadab is being considered for the national ODI squad as Pakistan prepares for a home triangular series against South Africa and New Zealand.
