A New Era for Indian Women's Football Team: A Blend of Experience and Youth
Coach Joakim Alexandersson has selected a mix of senior and U20 players for India's women's football team as they face Maldives in two international friendlies. The matches will take place at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence. The coach aims to implement new strategies with the squad.
The squad comprises a blend of senior and U20 players, reflecting the coach's strategy to integrate experience with fresh talent, as shared by Alexandersson during the training camp in Bengaluru.
The squad comprises a blend of senior and U20 players, reflecting the coach's strategy to integrate experience with fresh talent, as shared by Alexandersson during the training camp in Bengaluru.
With a focus on refining tactics, the Swedish coach, newly appointed to oversee India's women's U20 and U17 teams, expressed enthusiasm about working with the country's top athletes in these competitive fixtures.
