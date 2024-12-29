A New Era for Indian Women's Football Team: A Blend of Experience and Youth

Indian women's football team coach Joakim Alexandersson announced the selection of a diverse squad for the upcoming friendlies against Maldives, scheduled for December 30 and January 2 at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

The squad comprises a blend of senior and U20 players, reflecting the coach's strategy to integrate experience with fresh talent, as shared by Alexandersson during the training camp in Bengaluru.

With a focus on refining tactics, the Swedish coach, newly appointed to oversee India's women's U20 and U17 teams, expressed enthusiasm about working with the country's top athletes in these competitive fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)