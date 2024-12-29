Left Menu

A New Era for Indian Women's Football Team: A Blend of Experience and Youth

Coach Joakim Alexandersson has selected a mix of senior and U20 players for India's women's football team as they face Maldives in two international friendlies. The matches will take place at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence. The coach aims to implement new strategies with the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-12-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:05 IST
A New Era for Indian Women's Football Team: A Blend of Experience and Youth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian women's football team coach Joakim Alexandersson announced the selection of a diverse squad for the upcoming friendlies against Maldives, scheduled for December 30 and January 2 at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

The squad comprises a blend of senior and U20 players, reflecting the coach's strategy to integrate experience with fresh talent, as shared by Alexandersson during the training camp in Bengaluru.

With a focus on refining tactics, the Swedish coach, newly appointed to oversee India's women's U20 and U17 teams, expressed enthusiasm about working with the country's top athletes in these competitive fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024