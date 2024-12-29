Cricket Superstars: Arshdeep Singh and Smriti Mandhana Shine in ICC Nominations

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has caught the attention of the cricketing world with his nomination for the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award, an accomplishment following a standout season. Singh, alongside notable players like Pakistan's Babar Azam and Australia's Travis Head, is in the running for this top honor.

Despite his relatively young career, the 25-year-old has already proven indispensable, ending the year as the joint highest wicket-taker. His performance played a crucial role in leading India to a T20 World Cup victory, where he dismantled South Africa in the final match.

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana has excelled on the international stage, securing her nomination for the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award. Her prolific run-scoring, including a string of hundreds, highlighted a stellar year in women's cricket, despite facing stiff competition from international counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)