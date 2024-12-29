Left Menu

Cricket Superstars: Arshdeep Singh and Smriti Mandhana Shine in ICC Nominations

Indian cricketers Arshdeep Singh and Smriti Mandhana have been nominated for prestigious ICC awards following remarkable performances in 2024. Singh, a key player in India's T20 World Cup victory, and Mandhana, known for her consistent performances in ODIs, are among the top contenders for the honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:04 IST
Cricket Superstars: Arshdeep Singh and Smriti Mandhana Shine in ICC Nominations
Arshdeep Singh
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has caught the attention of the cricketing world with his nomination for the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award, an accomplishment following a standout season. Singh, alongside notable players like Pakistan's Babar Azam and Australia's Travis Head, is in the running for this top honor.

Despite his relatively young career, the 25-year-old has already proven indispensable, ending the year as the joint highest wicket-taker. His performance played a crucial role in leading India to a T20 World Cup victory, where he dismantled South Africa in the final match.

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana has excelled on the international stage, securing her nomination for the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award. Her prolific run-scoring, including a string of hundreds, highlighted a stellar year in women's cricket, despite facing stiff competition from international counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024