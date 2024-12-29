Left Menu

Napoli's Dramatic Comeback: Level with Atalanta

Napoli endured a challenging Serie A season, going through multiple coaches and finishing 10th. Under Antonio Conte, they are now level with Atalanta atop the league. Giacomo Raspadori's late goal secured a key 1-0 victory against Venezia, placing them ahead of Inter Milan, which has a game in hand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:19 IST
Napoli's Dramatic Comeback: Level with Atalanta
  • Country:
  • Italy

Napoli's turbulent Serie A journey last season saw three coaching changes, ending with a 10th-place finish. However, under Antonio Conte's guidance since July, the team has rejuvenated its position and is now level with Atalanta at the top of the league.

In a gripping match against relegation-threatened Venezia, substitute Giacomo Raspadori delivered a match-winning goal, securing a 1-0 victory. Despite relentless pressure, Venezia's goalkeeper Filip Stankovic held firm until Raspadori scored late in the 79th minute.

Napoli now trails Atalanta only on goal difference, with both teams marginally ahead of Inter Milan. The stage is set for an enthralling conclusion to the season, as Napoli aims to reclaim its Serie A dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024