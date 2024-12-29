Napoli's Dramatic Comeback: Level with Atalanta

Napoli's turbulent Serie A journey last season saw three coaching changes, ending with a 10th-place finish. However, under Antonio Conte's guidance since July, the team has rejuvenated its position and is now level with Atalanta at the top of the league.

In a gripping match against relegation-threatened Venezia, substitute Giacomo Raspadori delivered a match-winning goal, securing a 1-0 victory. Despite relentless pressure, Venezia's goalkeeper Filip Stankovic held firm until Raspadori scored late in the 79th minute.

Napoli now trails Atalanta only on goal difference, with both teams marginally ahead of Inter Milan. The stage is set for an enthralling conclusion to the season, as Napoli aims to reclaim its Serie A dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)