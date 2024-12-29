Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Reddy Shines Against Australia: A New Cricketing Star Emerges

Former Indian spinner Erapalli Prasanna praised Nitish Kumar Reddy for his remarkable century against Australia in the fourth Test at Melbourne. Reddy's performance silenced critics and marked him as a future cricketing stalwart. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 fixtures were announced, detailing matches in Pakistan and Dubai.

Nitish Kumar Reddy. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned former Indian spinner, Erapalli Prasanna, has lauded the outstanding performance of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scored a century against Australia in the fourth Test at Melbourne. Reddy's innings of 114 on the challenging Australian turf silenced skeptics, proving his cricketing prowess and promise for a long cricketing career.

Prasanna, who spoke at a book launch event for former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Syed Kirmani, praised Reddy's determination and highlighted his rapid ascent among cricket stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant. At the age of 21 years and 216 days, Reddy joins an elite group as the third youngest Indian to score a Test century in Australia.

In other news, the ICC Champions Trophy fixtures for 2025 have been released. The tournament will feature 15 matches, with venues split between Pakistan and Dubai. A highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan is scheduled for February 23, 2025, in Dubai under a hybrid venue model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

