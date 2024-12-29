Soorma Hockey Club Triumphs in Thrilling Shootout Against Tamil Nadu Dragons

In a gripping encounter at the Hero Hockey India League, Soorma Hockey Club overcame Tamil Nadu Dragons in a tense penalty shootout, securing a 1-1 (4-1 SO) victory. The match, held at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, saw intense action culminating in a win for Soorma, thanks to a resilient performance.

The game started with both teams treading carefully, but it was Tamil Nadu Dragons who first drew blood with Nathan Ephraums scoring in the fourth quarter. However, Soorma's Gurjant Singh quickly levelled the playing field, bringing the score to 1-1 and setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion in the penalty shootouts.

In the shootouts, Soorma's prowess was unmistakable with successful penalties from Harmanpreet Singh, Victor Wegnez, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Nicolas Keenan. Goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch played a crucial role, making key saves that clinched the victory. His exceptional save earned him the Player of the Match title, underscoring Soorma's stellar team effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)