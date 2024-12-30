Peter Wright Stuns Luke Humphries in World Darts Championship

In a surprising upset at the PDC World Darts Championship, Peter Wright, a former two-time world champion, deftly knocked out the reigning champion, Luke Humphries, with a commanding 4-1 victory late Sunday night.

Despite Humphries maintaining his world number one ranking, he could not keep up with Wright's impressive performance. Wright achieved a 70% success rate, a remarkable set average of 110.93, and scored five 180s. Reflecting on his victory, he acknowledged the unexpected opportunity Humphries provided.

Wright, who admitted to struggling with form throughout the year, remains optimistic about clinching a third world title. As the 17th seed, he now advances to the quarter-finals, where he will face either eighth seed Stephen Bunting or unseeded Luke Woodhouse.

