Left Menu

Peter Wright Stuns Luke Humphries in World Darts Championship

In a surprising turn at the PDC World Darts Championship, Peter Wright defeated defending champion Luke Humphries with a 4-1 victory. Despite Humphries retaining his world number one ranking, Wright advanced to the quarter-finals with superior performance and determination to win a third title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 05:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 05:56 IST
Peter Wright Stuns Luke Humphries in World Darts Championship

In a surprising upset at the PDC World Darts Championship, Peter Wright, a former two-time world champion, deftly knocked out the reigning champion, Luke Humphries, with a commanding 4-1 victory late Sunday night.

Despite Humphries maintaining his world number one ranking, he could not keep up with Wright's impressive performance. Wright achieved a 70% success rate, a remarkable set average of 110.93, and scored five 180s. Reflecting on his victory, he acknowledged the unexpected opportunity Humphries provided.

Wright, who admitted to struggling with form throughout the year, remains optimistic about clinching a third world title. As the 17th seed, he now advances to the quarter-finals, where he will face either eighth seed Stephen Bunting or unseeded Luke Woodhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zoran Milanovic Heads to Second Round in Croatian Presidential Election

Zoran Milanovic Heads to Second Round in Croatian Presidential Election

 Global
2
India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

 Australia
3
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024