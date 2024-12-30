Left Menu

Kerala Blasters Fall Short in Narrow Defeat to Jamshedpur

Kerala Blasters FC suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League. The decisive goal came from Pratik Chaudhari in the 61st minute. Despite numerous attempts, the Blasters couldn't convert their chances. Coach TG Purushothaman remains hopeful for a strong response against Punjab FC.

Kerala Blasters FC interim head coach TG Purushothaman (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Blasters FC's interim head coach TG Purushothaman expressed his dissatisfaction following a narrow 1-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League. The match unfolded cautiously, with both teams adopting a strategic approach during the first half.

The deadlock was broken in the 61st minute when Pratik Chaudhari scored, capitalizing on a loose ball amid Kerala's frantic attempts to defend. This marked Chaudhari's third-ever ISL goal, ending a drought since December 2021.

Purushothaman emphasized his team's valiant effort, stating, "We fought for each and every second, but only from a set piece, we conceded the goal." Highlighting missed opportunities, he stressed the importance of converting chances and moving forward positively as they prepare to face Punjab FC next.

