Kerala Blasters Fall Short in Narrow Defeat to Jamshedpur

Kerala Blasters FC's interim head coach TG Purushothaman expressed his dissatisfaction following a narrow 1-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League. The match unfolded cautiously, with both teams adopting a strategic approach during the first half.

The deadlock was broken in the 61st minute when Pratik Chaudhari scored, capitalizing on a loose ball amid Kerala's frantic attempts to defend. This marked Chaudhari's third-ever ISL goal, ending a drought since December 2021.

Purushothaman emphasized his team's valiant effort, stating, "We fought for each and every second, but only from a set piece, we conceded the goal." Highlighting missed opportunities, he stressed the importance of converting chances and moving forward positively as they prepare to face Punjab FC next.

