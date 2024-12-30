AC Milan's Coaching Shake-Up: Fonseca Out, Conceicao In

AC Milan has parted ways with coach Paulo Fonseca after the team's recent 1-1 draw with Roma, leaving the San Siro stadium in an atmosphere of uncertainty. Fonseca confirmed his departure to reporters, stating simply, "I'm out. That's life."

The decision to change the leadership comes as Milan languishes in eighth place in Serie A, underperforming compared to last season's second-place finish under Stefano Pioli. Despite some success in the Champions League, where Milan secured four consecutive victories, their domestic form remains a concern.

The club is set to announce the appointment of Sergio Conceicao as the new head coach. Conceicao, a former Serie A player and seasoned coach from Porto, is expected to take charge before Milan's next match against Juventus in the Super Cup semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)