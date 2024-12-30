Jasprit Bumrah Nominated for ICC Test Cricketer of the Year
Jasprit Bumrah has been nominated for ICC Test Cricketer of the Year alongside Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Kamindu Mendis. Bumrah dominated Test bowling in 2024, claiming 71 wickets, while Root, Brook, and Mendis excelled with the bat. Their formidable performances marked a remarkable year in cricket.
In a stellar 2024 comeback, Jasprit Bumrah gained a nomination for the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award on Monday, contending with prominent players like England's Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis.
Bumrah's trailblazing performance resulted in 71 wickets from 13 matches, with his impeccable stats highlighting his prowess on both pace-friendly and challenging pitches globally. Notably, his exceptional spells during India's Australia tour are etched in cricket history.
In contrast, batsmen Joe Root and Harry Brook displayed outstanding performances, courtesy of Root's hefty 1,556 runs and Brook's impactful 1,100, while Mendis' comparable achievements significantly aided Sri Lanka's journey in international contests.
