Gambhir Confident Despite Setback in Border-Gavaskar Series
India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, emphasizes the team's singular focus on winning the Sydney Test despite a recent defeat in Melbourne. He assures that the squad remains calm and concentrated on their strategies, dispelling concerns about their World Test Championship prospects after losing to Australia.
- Country:
- Australia
In a display of unwavering focus, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir emphasized the sole conversation within the team: winning the Sydney Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite a setback with an 184-run loss in Melbourne, Gambhir remains confident as Australia leads the series 2-1.
Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Gambhir reassured fans that the squad's dynamics are intact. He praised both the batting and bowling performances, suggesting that the narrow series scoreline reflects the team's capabilities and dismissing any excessive concerns.
Addressing inquiries about team discussions involving senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Gambhir highlighted the strategic focus on the upcoming Sydney match. He noted its significance in redeeming their World Test Championship hopes, set to unfold at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin: A Cricket Legend Bids Farewell
He was very, very sure of his decision. We should stand by what he wants: Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Ashwin's retirement.
Rohit Sharma Holds the Door Open for Pujara and Rahane's Test Comeback
Rohit Sharma Maintains Optimism Amid Challenging Series
Rohit Sharma Admits Form Struggles Amid Drawn Brisbane Test