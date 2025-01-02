Gambhir Confident Despite Setback in Border-Gavaskar Series

In a display of unwavering focus, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir emphasized the sole conversation within the team: winning the Sydney Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite a setback with an 184-run loss in Melbourne, Gambhir remains confident as Australia leads the series 2-1.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Gambhir reassured fans that the squad's dynamics are intact. He praised both the batting and bowling performances, suggesting that the narrow series scoreline reflects the team's capabilities and dismissing any excessive concerns.

Addressing inquiries about team discussions involving senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Gambhir highlighted the strategic focus on the upcoming Sydney match. He noted its significance in redeeming their World Test Championship hopes, set to unfold at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)