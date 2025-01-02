Indian Doubles Players Encounter Tough Battles on ATP Circuit

Rithivik Choudary Bollipalli, an emerging Indian tennis talent, alongside his partner Robin Haase, faced an early exit from the Brisbane International. The duo lost 4-6, 2-6 to local alternates, Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler, during the ATP 250 tournament, which serves as a precursor to the Australian Open.

Set to make his Grand Slam debut in Melbourne, Bollipalli joins fellow Indian players who faced tough competition this week, including N Sriram Balaji. Balaji, with partner Miguel Reyes-Varela, exited the tournament after a similar defeat, while Yuki Bhambri bid farewell to the Hong Kong Tennis Open with partner Albano Olivetti.

Meanwhile, in the singles category, Sumit Nagal's 2025 season start was less than favorable, with a 6-2, 4-6, 1-6 defeat against American qualifier Patrick Kypson at the ATP Challenger event in Canberra.

(With inputs from agencies.)