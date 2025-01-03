Rohit Sharma: Stepping Aside for Team Unity

In a surprising move, India captain Rohit Sharma has decided to sit out the final Test against Australia, sparking discussions about his future in Test cricket. The decision comes on the heels of a series of subpar performances, with Rohit having scored just 31 runs in his last five innings.

Jasprit Bumrah stepped up to lead the team, reiterating the unity that India shares. Team members, including Bumrah, expressed support for Rohit, explaining that his choice to rest underscores a selfless commitment to the team.

Rohit's challenges this year, highlighted by his struggle with consistency and his inability to replicate white-ball success, have led to speculation about his role in the format. Despite his leadership in taking India to a T20 World Cup win, his Test form remains a point of concern.

