Rohit Sharma's Test Career at Crossroads: Final Bowling Bid?

The Boxing Day Test might have marked the end of Rohit Sharma's Test cricket career, former India cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri suggest. Sharma, a 37-year-old veteran, chose to rest himself for the series finale, raising questions about his future in the format.

Rohit has been grappling with form, scoring just 31 runs in five innings across the series. Given India's precarious 1-2 position, only a win could secure their spot in the World Test Championship final. The moves might signal selectors' preference for younger players as the WTC cycle begins with England in June.

Debate continues on whether Sharma was rested by choice or dropped due to form. Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah highlighted Rohit's decision as a leadership example, yet some opine that such a crucial match deserves the presence of a captain, regardless of form.

