Controversial Catch: Steve Smith's Bold Claim

Steve Smith, an Australian cricketer, asserts his certainty about catching India's Virat Kohli in the fifth Test's first day. However, TV umpire Joel Wilson ruled Kohli not out after replays indicated the ball touched the ground. The incident sparked discussions on fair catch protocols within cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 03-01-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 09:39 IST
During the opening day of the fifth Test, Australian cricketer Steve Smith declared his absolute certainty about catching India's Virat Kohli, despite the call going against him. Smith was adamant about his claim, stating his hand was under the ball when he made the catch.

The incident, occurring in the eighth over, was referred to TV umpire Joel Wilson, who ultimately ruled Kohli not out when replays showed the ball contacting the ground before Smith's scoop, sparking debate over cricket's fair catch protocols.

Former umpire Simon Taufel acknowledged the complexity of the call, citing ICC protocols and emphasizing the TV umpire's authority in such decisions. Kohli, dodging the initial dismissal, later scored 17 runs before being caught out by Boland in the 32nd over.

