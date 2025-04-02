India's Thrilling Home Cricket Season 2025: Test Matches Highlight

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced an exciting lineup for India's 2025 home cricket season, featuring four crucial Test matches. Ahmedabad, Kolkata, New Delhi, and Guwahati are set to be the battlegrounds for these contests.

India will welcome the West Indies for a two-Test series, with the first match in Ahmedabad on October 6, followed by the second in Kolkata on October 14. South Africa is set to follow suit with two Tests, notably marking Guwahati's debut as a Test match venue, starting in New Delhi from November 18.

Apart from the Tests, a series of three One Day Internationals (ODIs) in Ranchi, Raipur, and Vizag, plus five T20 matches spread across cities like Cuttack, Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad, is also scheduled against South Africa, promising a packed cricket season for Indian fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)