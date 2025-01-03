Left Menu

Kohli's Form Under Fire: India Battles in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Once a celebrated cricketer, India's Virat Kohli is under scrutiny as he struggles with form during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. With repeated dismissals, Kohli's performance is being criticized. Despite a brief resurgence, the Aussie pacer Scott Boland has emerged as a formidable adversary, troubling Kohli consistently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 13:29 IST
Kohli's Form Under Fire: India Battles in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Virat Kohli. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli, known for his once-heroic performances, is currently facing a challenging period in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Kohli, who boasts numerous cricketing records, has found himself under scrutiny due to a string of underwhelming performances in Test cricket.

Australian pacer Scott Boland, added to the squad mid-series, has become a persistent menace for Kohli. Despite a strong start to the series with a century in Perth, Kohli's subsequent appearances weakened, falling short of expectations and disappointing his fervent fanbase.

The challenges continued in Adelaide and beyond, with Kohli struggling against the Australian pace attack, particularly in contests with Boland. Kohli's current form casts doubt on his future as India undergoes a transitional phase in cricket. His ability to reclaim his form is eagerly anticipated by supporters. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025