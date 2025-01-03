Kohli's Form Under Fire: India Battles in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Once a celebrated cricketer, India's Virat Kohli is under scrutiny as he struggles with form during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. With repeated dismissals, Kohli's performance is being criticized. Despite a brief resurgence, the Aussie pacer Scott Boland has emerged as a formidable adversary, troubling Kohli consistently.
India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli, known for his once-heroic performances, is currently facing a challenging period in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Kohli, who boasts numerous cricketing records, has found himself under scrutiny due to a string of underwhelming performances in Test cricket.
Australian pacer Scott Boland, added to the squad mid-series, has become a persistent menace for Kohli. Despite a strong start to the series with a century in Perth, Kohli's subsequent appearances weakened, falling short of expectations and disappointing his fervent fanbase.
The challenges continued in Adelaide and beyond, with Kohli struggling against the Australian pace attack, particularly in contests with Boland. Kohli's current form casts doubt on his future as India undergoes a transitional phase in cricket. His ability to reclaim his form is eagerly anticipated by supporters. (ANI)
