Australia's Seam Attack Unsettles India's Batting Order in Fifth Test

In the fifth Test, Indian batters faltered against Australia's disciplined seam attack, posting only 185 runs. Virat Kohli continued to struggle, and only Rishabh Pant's 40 stood out. Australia's Sam Konstas remained unbeaten, while India's bowlers kept pressure throughout the day.

In the concluding Test match, Indian cricketers struggled against Australia's disciplined seam bowling, managing just 185 runs. The decision to let Rohit Sharma rest was strategic, yet familiar issues surfaced for India's batters on this opening day. Virat Kohli, under scrutiny for his ongoing form, was again caught in the corridor of uncertainty.

Stand-in Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah managed to dismiss Usman Khawaja early, leaving Australia at 9 for 1 by stumps. Meanwhile, young star Sam Konstas ended the day unbeaten, marking his presence with a confident four off Bumrah.

Rishabh Pant top-scored with a resilient 40, while bowlers Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins delivered relentless spells, causing trouble for the Indian lineup. India's defensive strategy during the second session did not pay off, exacerbating their woes. Honest conversations with coach Gautam Gambhir seem to have guided Pant's more patient approach this time.

