Historic Attendance Shatters Records at India-Australia Test

The record-breaking attendance on the first day of the fifth India-Australia Test saw 47,566 spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground, marking the largest opening day crowd for a Test between the two teams. This surpassed the previous record set in the 2003/04 series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 13:40 IST
In a historic turnout, 47,566 fans flooded the Sydney Cricket Ground on the opening day of the fifth India-Australia Test, setting a new record for day one attendance in matches between the two cricketing giants.

This impressive turnout follows another landmark achievement earlier in the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, driving home the immense popularity of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

By lunchtime, the crowd at the SCG had already shattered the previous record of 44,901 set in the 2003/04 series, marking the largest spectator presence in nearly five decades since 1976.

(With inputs from agencies.)

