Historic Attendance Shatters Records at India-Australia Test

In a historic turnout, 47,566 fans flooded the Sydney Cricket Ground on the opening day of the fifth India-Australia Test, setting a new record for day one attendance in matches between the two cricketing giants.

This impressive turnout follows another landmark achievement earlier in the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, driving home the immense popularity of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

By lunchtime, the crowd at the SCG had already shattered the previous record of 44,901 set in the 2003/04 series, marking the largest spectator presence in nearly five decades since 1976.

(With inputs from agencies.)