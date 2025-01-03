Sports Ministry Challenges Indian Olympic Association Over Golf Union Elections

The Sports Ministry has issued a stern warning to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) over its recognition of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) elections, which were won by the faction led by Harish Kumar Shetty. The ministry expressed concerns that such recognition might lead to confusion and not withstand legal scrutiny.

In a letter dated January 2, signed by IOA President PT Usha, the National Olympic Committee initially endorsed Shetty's group while declaring the faction led by Brijinder Singh void. Nevertheless, the ministry has cautioned the IOA to adhere to the Olympic Charter's procedural norms and review the situation to ensure legal compliance in governance.

This controversy arose as two separate Annual General Meetings elected different groups for IGU leadership. The ministry has urged the IOA to allow its Membership and Executive Committees to conduct a thorough examination and ensure the IGU's governance aligns with its constitution and the Sports Code, maintaining autonomy as outlined by regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)