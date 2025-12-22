Left Menu

High Drama at Messi's Kolkata Event Sparks Fiasco and Legal Scrutiny

The Calcutta High Court concludes hearings on three PILs concerning chaos at Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata. Spectators rampaged due to poor visibility as crowds swarmed Messi. Authorities and event organizers face scrutiny over the incident's handling and ticketing, with calls for a central investigation and refund demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:45 IST
High Drama at Messi's Kolkata Event Sparks Fiasco and Legal Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court wrapped up hearings related to three Public Interest Litigations regarding the chaos during Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata last week. The incident sparked uproar among spectators at Salt Lake Stadium after many struggled to view the Argentine football legend due to a sudden crowd surge on the ground.

Petitioners are demanding an inquiry by central agencies and ticket refunds for attendees. The West Bengal government's counsel argued that the state was not involved in ticket sales, citing the event was organized by a private company. Meanwhile, authorities investigate the disorderly scenes, with event organizer Satadru Dutta facing arrest.

Debates continue over the incident's management as the court reserves judgment. Questions have been raised about the event's funding and the conduct of law enforcement, with calls for a thorough investigation to identify lapses that led to the chaotic spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025