High Drama at Messi's Kolkata Event Sparks Fiasco and Legal Scrutiny

The Calcutta High Court wrapped up hearings related to three Public Interest Litigations regarding the chaos during Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata last week. The incident sparked uproar among spectators at Salt Lake Stadium after many struggled to view the Argentine football legend due to a sudden crowd surge on the ground.

Petitioners are demanding an inquiry by central agencies and ticket refunds for attendees. The West Bengal government's counsel argued that the state was not involved in ticket sales, citing the event was organized by a private company. Meanwhile, authorities investigate the disorderly scenes, with event organizer Satadru Dutta facing arrest.

Debates continue over the incident's management as the court reserves judgment. Questions have been raised about the event's funding and the conduct of law enforcement, with calls for a thorough investigation to identify lapses that led to the chaotic spectacle.

