AC Milan Triumphs Over Juventus to Secure Super Cup Final Spot Against Inter

AC Milan triumphed over Juventus with a 2-1 victory on Friday, earning a place in the Italian Super Cup final. This match marked Sergio Conceicao's debut as Milan's manager.

Christian Pulisic's penalty and a Federico Gatti own goal helped the Rossoneri overturn Kenan Yildiz's 21st-minute strike for Juventus. The thrilling encounter sets up a final showdown against rivals Inter Milan.

Despite a slow start and the absence of Francisco Conceicao from Juventus's lineup due to injury, Milan showcased an exceptional second-half performance, reflecting their determination under Conceicao's guidance to secure the trophy.

