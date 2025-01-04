AC Milan Triumphs Over Juventus to Secure Super Cup Final Spot Against Inter
AC Milan defeated Juventus 2-1 in the Italian Super Cup semi-final under new manager Sergio Conceicao. A penalty by Christian Pulisic and an own goal by Federico Gatti overturned Kenan Yildiz's early goal. Milan faces Inter Milan in the final, aiming for a major trophy with Conceicao at the helm.
AC Milan triumphed over Juventus with a 2-1 victory on Friday, earning a place in the Italian Super Cup final. This match marked Sergio Conceicao's debut as Milan's manager.
Christian Pulisic's penalty and a Federico Gatti own goal helped the Rossoneri overturn Kenan Yildiz's 21st-minute strike for Juventus. The thrilling encounter sets up a final showdown against rivals Inter Milan.
Despite a slow start and the absence of Francisco Conceicao from Juventus's lineup due to injury, Milan showcased an exceptional second-half performance, reflecting their determination under Conceicao's guidance to secure the trophy.
