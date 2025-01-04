Left Menu

India's Cricket Triumph: Bumrah's Absence, Team's Resilience

Despite Jasprit Bumrah's absence due to medical scans, India's cricket team dismantled Australia's batting lineup on the second day of the fifth test, taking a slim first-innings lead in Sydney. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj were key with three wickets each, alongside contributions from Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 09:51 IST
India's Cricket Triumph: Bumrah's Absence, Team's Resilience
Jasprit Bumrah Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

The Indian cricket team showcased remarkable resilience despite the absence of star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who left for medical scans after lunch during the second day of the fifth test against Australia. This pivotal match, crucial for India to square the series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, saw Bumrah's teammates stepping up to the challenge.

Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion, claiming three wickets each, while Nitish Kumar Reddy added to the collapse of Australia's innings with crucial dismissals. Only Beau Webster managed to resist the Indian assault, impressing with a 57-run stand in his debut test innings.

Australia's batting lineup capitulated under India's relentless attack, ending at 181, just shy of India's first-innings score of 185. The host team struggled against the bounce and seam movement, evident when tailenders Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland eked out a 15-run partnership before Siraj sealed the innings. India's maneuvers, including dropping captain Rohit Sharma, aim to level the series in Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025