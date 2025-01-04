India's Cricket Triumph: Bumrah's Absence, Team's Resilience

The Indian cricket team showcased remarkable resilience despite the absence of star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who left for medical scans after lunch during the second day of the fifth test against Australia. This pivotal match, crucial for India to square the series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, saw Bumrah's teammates stepping up to the challenge.

Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion, claiming three wickets each, while Nitish Kumar Reddy added to the collapse of Australia's innings with crucial dismissals. Only Beau Webster managed to resist the Indian assault, impressing with a 57-run stand in his debut test innings.

Australia's batting lineup capitulated under India's relentless attack, ending at 181, just shy of India's first-innings score of 185. The host team struggled against the bounce and seam movement, evident when tailenders Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland eked out a 15-run partnership before Siraj sealed the innings. India's maneuvers, including dropping captain Rohit Sharma, aim to level the series in Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)