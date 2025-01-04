Left Menu

Bumrah, Siraj Dominate as India Tightens Grip in Sydney

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc on Australia's top order at the Sydney Cricket Ground, leaving the hosts at 101/5 by lunch on Day two. After dismissing key batsmen early, India holds a commanding position, with Bumrah claiming two wickets and surpassing an Indian bowling record.

Bumrah, Siraj Dominate as India Tightens Grip in Sydney
Team India (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's right-arm seamers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, launched a formidable attack against Australia, dismantling their top order by the end of the first session on Day two at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With the scoreboard reading 101/5 at lunch, the visitors have tilted the game in their favor.

Australia, having started the day at 9/1 with Sam Konstas not out on seven, quickly found themselves under pressure from the Indian bowling duo. Bumrah made the initial breakthrough by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne for just two, surpassing Bishan Singh Bedi's record for the most overseas Test series wickets by an Indian.

Siraj followed suit with a critical over, removing Konstas and series-top-scorer Travis Head in quick succession. Aiming to recover, debutant Beau Webster and Steven Smith stabilized the innings, but the steady fall of wickets persisted, as Smith was dismissed for 33 by Prasidh Krishna, leaving the hosts reeling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

