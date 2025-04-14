Karun Nair Dazzles, Leaves Bumrah in Awe in Thrilling IPL Clash
Karun Nair astonished spectators with a remarkable performance against ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, even as Delhi Capitals lost to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Nair's explosive 89 off 40 balls highlighted his exceptional skill, making a significant impact in his return to the league after three years.
Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali expressed amazement witnessing Karun Nair's masterful performance against world-class bowler Jasprit Bumrah during the current IPL season. Despite the Delhi Capitals' 12-run defeat to the Mumbai Indians, Nair's accomplished strokeplay became the highlight of the match.
Returning to the IPL after a three-year hiatus, Nair brilliantly countered Mumbai's bowling attack, scoring an explosive 89 runs off just 40 balls. Demonstrating exceptional skill against Bumrah, who is known for his prowess, Nair's batting prowess stood out as he effortlessly tackled both pace and spin at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Basit Ali compared Nair's batting to legends of the game, stating he couldn't recall any batsman dominating Bumrah like Nair had done, showing extraordinary cricketing acumen. Nair's innings left a lasting impression, leading Ali to praise him as a significant player in the current cricketing landscape.
