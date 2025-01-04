Left Menu

Esports Takes Center Stage at Asian Youth Games

The Asian Youth Games will include esports as a medal event for the first time, boosting its growth. With this inclusion by the Olympic Council of Asia, young esports athletes from 45 countries will compete, offering new opportunities for talent development and building a robust esports ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:53 IST
Esports Takes Center Stage at Asian Youth Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Asian Youth Games will feature esports as an official medal event, marking a significant step in the sport's development, according to the Esports Federation of India.

Scheduled from October 22 to 31 in Bahrain, the event will see young esports athletes competing alongside traditional sports participants. This inclusion by the Olympic Council of Asia underscores esports' rising prominence across the continent.

Lokesh Suji, ESFI director and vice president of the Asian Esports Federation, emphasized that recognizing esports as a competitive discipline will unlock new opportunities for grassroots development and talent identification, essential for building a comprehensive esports ecosystem. Indian esports athletes have already made notable achievements, including a fifth-place finish in the 2022 Asian Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025