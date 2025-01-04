Esports Takes Center Stage at Asian Youth Games

In a landmark decision, the Asian Youth Games will feature esports as an official medal event, marking a significant step in the sport's development, according to the Esports Federation of India.

Scheduled from October 22 to 31 in Bahrain, the event will see young esports athletes competing alongside traditional sports participants. This inclusion by the Olympic Council of Asia underscores esports' rising prominence across the continent.

Lokesh Suji, ESFI director and vice president of the Asian Esports Federation, emphasized that recognizing esports as a competitive discipline will unlock new opportunities for grassroots development and talent identification, essential for building a comprehensive esports ecosystem. Indian esports athletes have already made notable achievements, including a fifth-place finish in the 2022 Asian Games.

