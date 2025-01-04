Tuchel Takes the Helm: A New Era for England Soccer

Thomas Tuchel, donning a thick coat and baseball cap, began his new journey as England's soccer coach by attending a Premier League match. The German coach's hands-on approach commenced with Tottenham's game against Newcastle, marking the first step in his role.

During the match, Tuchel would likely have found reason to be optimistic. Within the first six minutes, prospective squad members showcased their talent. Tottenham's Dominic Solanke and Newcastle's Anthony Gordon both made early impacts by scoring.

Officially starting his contract on Wednesday, Tuchel and his team are set to visit St. George's Park next week. The initial focus will be to meet the staff as they prepare for World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia. Tuchel's contract extends until the 2026 World Cup.

