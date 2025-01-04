Left Menu

Tuchel Takes the Helm: A New Era for England Soccer

Thomas Tuchel has commenced his role as England's soccer coach by scouting Tottenham vs. Newcastle. With a promising start, Tuchel's task includes introducing himself at St. George's Park and preparing for World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia, leading to the 2026 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:51 IST
Tuchel Takes the Helm: A New Era for England Soccer
Thomas Tuchel
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Thomas Tuchel, donning a thick coat and baseball cap, began his new journey as England's soccer coach by attending a Premier League match. The German coach's hands-on approach commenced with Tottenham's game against Newcastle, marking the first step in his role.

During the match, Tuchel would likely have found reason to be optimistic. Within the first six minutes, prospective squad members showcased their talent. Tottenham's Dominic Solanke and Newcastle's Anthony Gordon both made early impacts by scoring.

Officially starting his contract on Wednesday, Tuchel and his team are set to visit St. George's Park next week. The initial focus will be to meet the staff as they prepare for World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia. Tuchel's contract extends until the 2026 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025