Newcastle Manager Eddie Howe Hospitalized: Pneumonia Diagnosis Shakes Premier League Club

Newcastle United's manager, Eddie Howe, is currently recovering in the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia, as confirmed by the Premier League club on Monday. Howe, 47, will be absent from this week's matches, following his non-appearance at Sunday's 4-1 victory over Manchester United due to prolonged illness.

Howe's incapacitation came after he led Newcastle to their first league double over Manchester United since the 1930-31 season. Despite his absence, Newcastle stands fourth in the league table with 56 points. Howe expressed gratitude for the support from the football community, saying it has been invaluable to him and his family.

Howe, celebrated for guiding Newcastle to a historic League Cup win in March, had secured the club's first domestic trophy in 70 years. Recognized by 150,000 fans in Newcastle, Howe was honored with a banner at St James' Park. In his absence, assistant managers Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the squad against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

