Barcelona's Transfer Setback: League Denies Player Registrations

Barcelona's bid to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor for the rest of the season has been denied by the Spanish league and soccer federation due to missed financial fair-play deadlines. Despite meeting salary-cap rules belatedly, the players can't be re-registered. Barcelona is considering legal action.

Barcelona's Transfer Setback: League Denies Player Registrations
In a financial setback, Barcelona's request to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor for the rest of the season was denied by the Spanish league and soccer federation on Saturday.

The club failed to meet the league's financial fair-play rules by the end-of-year deadline, although it eventually complied. This compliance, however, came too late for the re-registration of the players, who were initially registered through the end of 2024.

Despite Coach Hansi Flick's confidence in resolving the issue, Barcelona may resort to the courts to challenge the registration deadlines. The club argues that player registration should coincide with the transfer window's closure at the end of January. This hurdle comes as Barcelona contends with ongoing financial challenges, even after selling future television rights and increasing its salary cap with significant sales, such as VIP seats at its revamped Camp Nou stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

