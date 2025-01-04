PSG's Donnarumma Set for Return in French Super Cup

Paris St Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could be making his return on Sunday as the French champions face AS Monaco in the eagerly anticipated French Super Cup. Donnarumma, who has been healing from a facial injury, was side-lined after a fierce challenge left him with a wound requiring immediate medical attention.

After a stirring comeback win in December, PSG's coach Luis Enrique expressed confidence that the Italian keeper, along with his two goalie teammates, is ready for action, though he has not yet decided who will start. Enrique has led his team to Doha, emphasizing the importance of cohesion ahead of this significant matchup.

The upcoming clash is not just about defending their title but also about the symbolism of unity and strength within the camp, especially having maintained an unbeaten run this season. With emotions expected to run high, both teams are set for a fierce contest, a hallmark final where pride and prowess will be on full display.

