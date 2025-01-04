Pakistan's Cricket Hopes Dim as Star Batter Saim Ayub Faces Injury Setback
Pakistan faces a setback as batter Saim Ayub is sidelined for six weeks with a right ankle fracture. The injury occurred during a Test in Cape Town, ruling him out of upcoming series against the West Indies, South Africa, and New Zealand. Ayub's swift recovery is crucial for the Champions Trophy.
Pakistan's cricket team suffered a major setback as their rising star, Saim Ayub, has been ruled out for up to six weeks due to a right ankle fracture. The injury, which occurred during the ongoing Test match in Cape Town, sees Ayub sidelined for crucial fixtures, according to ESPNcricinfo.
The MRI scan on Friday confirmed the fracture, necessitating Ayub to wear a medical moon boot. Despite this, he remains with the team. The mishap occurred in the seventh over when Ayub lost his footing while chasing a delivery from Ryan Rickelton, leading to immediate distress and his stretcher-assisted exit from the field.
Ayub's absence is a huge blow given his recent form. The 23-year-old has been outstanding, especially in recent series against Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. As Pakistan looks ahead to the Champions Trophy, Ayub's swift recovery could prove vital to their success on the international stage.
