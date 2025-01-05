Sabalenka Shines: Sports Highlights and Major Moves

Aryna Sabalenka has secured her spot in the Brisbane International final with a straight sets win over 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva, overcoming the challenge by saving five breakpoints. This victory brings her closer to the first trophy of the year as she prepares for her Australian Open defense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' safety Jordan Whitehead was involved in a car accident, resulting in injuries that will keep him out of Sunday's match against the New Orleans Saints. The team moved him to the reserve/non-football injury list and signed Ryan Neal from the practice squad.

Miami Heat's star player Jimmy Butler has been hit with a seven-game suspension due to conduct detrimental to the team. This setback follows Butler's comments expressing dissatisfaction with his role, leading the team to explore trade possibilities ahead of the NBA season.

(With inputs from agencies.)