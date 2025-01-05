Tense Test Showdown: Australia vs. India

Australia reached lunch at 71 for three on the third day of the decisive Test against India, with a victory target of 162 set in sight. The gritty contest saw Travis Head and Usman Khawaja stabilizing at the crease with respective scores of 5 and 19.

India's innings folded quickly after resuming at 141 for six, losing their final four wickets for just 16 runs and posting a total of 157 in their second innings.

Prasidh Krishna emerged as a key figure by taking all three Australian wickets, while the bowling duo of Pat Cummins and Scott Boland contributed significantly, with Boland achieving a six-wicket haul.

