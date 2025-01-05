Left Menu

Tense Test Showdown: Australia vs. India

Australia reached 71/3 at lunch on the third day of the final Test, chasing a target of 162 runs set by India. Prasidh Krishna claimed the three Australian wickets, while Travis Head and Usman Khawaja remained at the crease. Earlier, India collapsed to 157, with Scott Boland taking six wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 05-01-2025 07:09 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 07:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia reached lunch at 71 for three on the third day of the decisive Test against India, with a victory target of 162 set in sight. The gritty contest saw Travis Head and Usman Khawaja stabilizing at the crease with respective scores of 5 and 19.

India's innings folded quickly after resuming at 141 for six, losing their final four wickets for just 16 runs and posting a total of 157 in their second innings.

Prasidh Krishna emerged as a key figure by taking all three Australian wickets, while the bowling duo of Pat Cummins and Scott Boland contributed significantly, with Boland achieving a six-wicket haul.

