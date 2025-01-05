India vs Australia: Thrilling Contest Unfolds on Day 3

Day three of the fifth Test cricket match between India and Australia saw India finishing their second innings with a total of 157 runs. Their efforts were curtailed by Scott Boland's impressive bowling performance, capturing six wickets and keeping the pressure high on the Indian batsmen.

In response, Australia's second innings began with Sam Konstas scoring 22 runs before being caught by Washington Sundar. Usman Khawaja showed resilience on the field, remaining not out with 19 runs as Australia closed the day's play with a score of 71 for the loss of three wickets.

Indian bowler Prasidh Krishna was effective, claiming three Australian wickets, including those of key players Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith, adding intensity to this compelling cricket rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)