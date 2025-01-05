Left Menu

India vs Australia: Thrilling Contest Unfolds on Day 3

On the third day of the fifth Test between India and Australia, India scored 157 runs in their second innings. Scott Boland dominated with six wickets. Australia's Sam Konstas contributed 22 runs while Usman Khawaja remained not out. Prasidh Krishna took three wickets for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 05-01-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 07:12 IST
India vs Australia: Thrilling Contest Unfolds on Day 3
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Day three of the fifth Test cricket match between India and Australia saw India finishing their second innings with a total of 157 runs. Their efforts were curtailed by Scott Boland's impressive bowling performance, capturing six wickets and keeping the pressure high on the Indian batsmen.

In response, Australia's second innings began with Sam Konstas scoring 22 runs before being caught by Washington Sundar. Usman Khawaja showed resilience on the field, remaining not out with 19 runs as Australia closed the day's play with a score of 71 for the loss of three wickets.

Indian bowler Prasidh Krishna was effective, claiming three Australian wickets, including those of key players Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith, adding intensity to this compelling cricket rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025