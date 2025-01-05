Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Calls for Domestic Commitment from Rohit and Kohli

India head coach Gautam Gambhir urges senior cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to participate in domestic cricket to demonstrate commitment to red-ball cricket. Despite their recent poor form, Gambhir affirms the duo's passion and hunger while advising on accountability within the Indian team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 05-01-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 12:24 IST
Gautam Gambhir Calls for Domestic Commitment from Rohit and Kohli
Gautam Gambhir
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has issued a call for veteran players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to commit to domestic cricket as a demonstration of loyalty to red-ball cricket. Despite recent performance woes, Gambhir remains confident in their passion and hunger for the game.

Both stars struggled in the recent Test series against Australia, which India lost 1-3, failing to qualify for the World Test Championship final. Gambhir, however, refrained from confirming their positions in the upcoming Test setup, emphasizing fluidity in the sport.

Gambhir praised Rohit for owning up to poor form by stepping down during the fifth Test, citing this as an example of leadership accountability. Calling for honesty and equal treatment in the dressing room, Gambhir stresses the importance of maintaining a happy and committed team environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025