Gautam Gambhir Calls for Domestic Commitment from Rohit and Kohli
India head coach Gautam Gambhir urges senior cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to participate in domestic cricket to demonstrate commitment to red-ball cricket. Despite their recent poor form, Gambhir affirms the duo's passion and hunger while advising on accountability within the Indian team.
India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has issued a call for veteran players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to commit to domestic cricket as a demonstration of loyalty to red-ball cricket. Despite recent performance woes, Gambhir remains confident in their passion and hunger for the game.
Both stars struggled in the recent Test series against Australia, which India lost 1-3, failing to qualify for the World Test Championship final. Gambhir, however, refrained from confirming their positions in the upcoming Test setup, emphasizing fluidity in the sport.
Gambhir praised Rohit for owning up to poor form by stepping down during the fifth Test, citing this as an example of leadership accountability. Calling for honesty and equal treatment in the dressing room, Gambhir stresses the importance of maintaining a happy and committed team environment.
