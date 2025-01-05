Left Menu

Vietnam Triumphs in Thrilling ASEAN Championship Victory

Vietnam claimed their third ASEAN Championship title with a 5-3 aggregate win over Thailand. Key goals included Pansa Hemviboon's own goal and Nguyen Hai Long's late strike. Vietnam's victory marks their first championship win since 2018 and an exciting revenge against their previous final defeat in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vietnam emerged victorious in the ASEAN Championship, securing their third title with a 5-3 aggregate triumph over Thailand. The deciding match in Bangkok ended 3-2, thanks to an own goal by Pansa Hemviboon and a stoppage-time effort by Nguyen Hai Long.

The first leg in Viet Tri saw Vietnam leading 2-1. Early in the second leg, Pham Tuan Hai extended their advantage before Ben Davis equalized for Thailand with a stunning goal. Supachok Sarachat further ignited hopes for the Thai side with a remarkable strike.

However, a red card for Weerathep Pomphun shifted momentum back to Vietnam. Capitalizing on their numerical advantage, Vietnam sealed the win with a late goal from Hai Long, ensuring their championship success and revenge after the 2022 final loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

