Vietnam Triumphs in Thrilling ASEAN Championship Victory

Vietnam emerged victorious in the ASEAN Championship, securing their third title with a 5-3 aggregate triumph over Thailand. The deciding match in Bangkok ended 3-2, thanks to an own goal by Pansa Hemviboon and a stoppage-time effort by Nguyen Hai Long.

The first leg in Viet Tri saw Vietnam leading 2-1. Early in the second leg, Pham Tuan Hai extended their advantage before Ben Davis equalized for Thailand with a stunning goal. Supachok Sarachat further ignited hopes for the Thai side with a remarkable strike.

However, a red card for Weerathep Pomphun shifted momentum back to Vietnam. Capitalizing on their numerical advantage, Vietnam sealed the win with a late goal from Hai Long, ensuring their championship success and revenge after the 2022 final loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)