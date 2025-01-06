Left Menu

Von Miller's Million-Dollar Sack and Major Moves in the NFL

The NFL saw significant developments, including Von Miller earning a $1.5 million bonus after a pivotal sack. Cleveland Browns parted with Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey, while Chicago Bears consider Thomas Brown as head coach. Quarterback Trey Lance is set to start for the Cowboys. Key injuries and matchups were also noted.

Updated: 06-01-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 01:17 IST
In a crucial weekend for the NFL, Buffalo Bills' pass rusher Von Miller made headlines by pocketing a $1.5 million bonus after a decisive sack within the first minute of their game against the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns announced a significant change within their ranks, terminating Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey following a discouraging 3-14 season. In other coaching developments, the Chicago Bears are said to be considering interim head coach Thomas Brown for a permanent role.

On the field, Trey Lance is set to make his first start as the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, a move reported by NFL Network. The weekend also saw attention on player statuses with the Atlanta Falcons' Darnell Mooney remaining inactive for their closing season match against the Carolina Panthers.

