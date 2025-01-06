Von Miller's Million-Dollar Sack and Major Moves in the NFL

In a crucial weekend for the NFL, Buffalo Bills' pass rusher Von Miller made headlines by pocketing a $1.5 million bonus after a decisive sack within the first minute of their game against the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns announced a significant change within their ranks, terminating Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey following a discouraging 3-14 season. In other coaching developments, the Chicago Bears are said to be considering interim head coach Thomas Brown for a permanent role.

On the field, Trey Lance is set to make his first start as the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, a move reported by NFL Network. The weekend also saw attention on player statuses with the Atlanta Falcons' Darnell Mooney remaining inactive for their closing season match against the Carolina Panthers.

(With inputs from agencies.)