Harbhajan Singh Criticizes Indian Team Selection Post BGT Defeat

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh critiques the Indian management for their team selections in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, urging a performance-based approach. Facing scrutiny, India's decisions and their struggles were highlighted as Australia reclaimed the BGT. Senior players Kohli and Sharma's performances were called into question amid strategic errors in team composition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 10:41 IST
Harbhajan Singh (Photo: harbhajan3/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Harbhajan Singh, the former Indian cricketer, has launched a fierce critique of the Indian cricket management following their approach to team selection during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In a video released on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan pressed for a shift towards a performance-based selection as the team gears up for their England tour.

The Indian cricket team was taken aback when Australia's Beau Webster's commanding performance steered the BGT back to Australian hands after a decade. The series concluded with Australia triumphing 3-1, leaving India to reflect on harsh realities and looming questions regarding their team strategy.

Amidst the backdrop of the final series chapter in Sydney, India's team selection drew sharp scrutiny post the unveiling of a grass-laden SCG pitch. Despite advantageous conditions for pace bowlers, India leaned on historical precedent and fielded two spinners—a decision under fire when Jasprit Bumrah's back spasms left the team scrambling for answers.

Burdened with defending a modest target of 162, pace bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna pushed to compensate, exposing a critical decision-making flaw. Harbhajan did not hold back, questioning the rationale behind deploying two non-utilized spinners, insinuating a notable departure from foundational Test cricket strategies.

Ravindra Jadeja's and Washington Sundar's minimal bowling contributions highlighted strategic missteps, overshadowed by the lackluster performances of famed batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The expectation on these stalwarts to deliver proved a sore point throughout the series.

Harbhajan's voice echoed the sentiment that performance, not reputation, should steer selections, urging senior cricketers to engage in county cricket as preparation. With Kohli averaging 23.75 runs per innings and Sharma managing only 31 runs all series, their places are under severe scrutiny as India eyes future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

