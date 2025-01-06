Left Menu

West Indies Cricket Team Returns to Pakistan After 18 Years

The West Indies cricket team has arrived in Islamabad to play their first Test series in Pakistan since 2006. They will engage in a tour game before the Test matches in Multan, concluding their current ICC World Test Championship commitments. Key players include Kraigg Brathwaite and Kemar Roach.

Updated: 06-01-2025 13:15 IST
West Indies Cricket Team Returns to Pakistan After 18 Years
The West Indies cricket team has made its long-awaited return to Pakistan, arriving in Islamabad for a Test series after an 18-year hiatus. Their last appearance for a Test series in Pakistan was in 2006, although they've participated in white-ball series since then.

The tourists are set to commence their tour with a three-day game against Pakistan Shaheens commencing January 10. The first Test is scheduled to start from January 17 in Multan, followed by a second Test on January 25 at the same venue.

This series marks the end of both teams' commitments in the current ICC World Test Championship cycle, with both the West Indies and Pakistan finishing in the lower half of the points table. The West Indies roster, led by captain Kraigg Brathwaite, includes noteworthy cricketers such as Kemar Roach and Gudakesh Motie.

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

