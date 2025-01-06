Left Menu

Star Athletes Gear Up for Tata Mumbai Marathon Showdown

Defending champions and leading contenders will compete in the Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 19, featuring notable athletes like Srinu Bugatha, Thakor Nirmaben, and Olympian Gopi T. Prize money and records add to the competitive spirit in this elite field race.

Star athletes Srinu Bugatha and Thakor Nirmaben, reigning champions, will headline a stellar line-up at the Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 19. This prominent event will see fierce competition among elite runners.

The men's race promises exciting matchups with seasoned athletes such as Man Singh, Olympian Gopi T, and Kalidas Hirve. Gopi T, known for winning the 2024 New Delhi Marathon, is among the favorites.

In the women's category, runner-up Nirmaben faces challenges from formidable opponents like Sonika Parmar and Reenu. The top three in each category will earn substantial prize money, with further incentives for breaking course records.

