Steve Smith Reflects on Grueling Test Series Against India

Veteran cricketer Steve Smith narrowly missed achieving 10,000 career Test runs on a challenging SCG pitch during Australia's series against India. Despite setbacks, Australia secured a 3-1 win in the five-match series. Team members reflected on their victory, emphasizing collective effort and overcoming challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:57 IST
Veteran Australian batter Steve Smith underwent a challenging experience, as he fell just short of a career milestone of 10,000 Test runs on a tricky SCG pitch, during a tense series against India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the series' fifth Test, Smith edged just five runs shy in the first innings and was dismissed on 9999 runs in the second, due to a sharp delivery by Prasidh Krishna. Despite personal setbacks, Smith appreciated the overall series outcome.

Reflecting on the victory, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon emphasized the hard work of the entire team, from support staff to players. The team's collective effort ultimately led to a rewarding 3-1 series win against a formidable Indian side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

