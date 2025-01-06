Left Menu

Sainz's Hopes Dashed in Saudi Desert Setbacks

Carlos Sainz, a four-time Dakar Rally champion, faces setbacks in Saudi Arabia, losing his chances to defend his title. Flipping his Ford and route challenges leave him over an hour behind leader Henk Lategan. Despite the difficulties, Sainz aims to assist his team using his experience.

Updated: 06-01-2025 18:05 IST
In a dramatic turn of events at the Dakar Rally, Carlos Sainz finds his title defense hopes dwindling after unexpected setbacks. The Spaniard, who flipped his Ford Raptor on Sunday in Saudi Arabia, lost substantial time after route challenges and a puncture.

Now trailing leader Henk Lategan by over an hour, Sainz, a veteran and four-time Dakar winner, admitted that his chances of winning have vanished. Despite the challenges, he remains focused on aiding his team with his wealth of experience.

Meanwhile, Yazeed Al-Rajhi secured the 48-hour second stage win and positioned second overall behind Lategan. The rally continues with participants navigating the arduous desert terrain.

