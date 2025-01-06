Sainz's Hopes Dashed in Saudi Desert Setbacks

In a dramatic turn of events at the Dakar Rally, Carlos Sainz finds his title defense hopes dwindling after unexpected setbacks. The Spaniard, who flipped his Ford Raptor on Sunday in Saudi Arabia, lost substantial time after route challenges and a puncture.

Now trailing leader Henk Lategan by over an hour, Sainz, a veteran and four-time Dakar winner, admitted that his chances of winning have vanished. Despite the challenges, he remains focused on aiding his team with his wealth of experience.

Meanwhile, Yazeed Al-Rajhi secured the 48-hour second stage win and positioned second overall behind Lategan. The rally continues with participants navigating the arduous desert terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)