Restoring the Lifeline: Sawangi Canal Revitalization Boosts Agriculture

A significant canal restoration project in Nagpur has transformed local agriculture by enhancing the fertility of 400 hectares of land and providing critical water resources to 200 families. The Sawangi Canal Project, launched in February 2024, was spearheaded by Allcargo Group's Avashya Foundation, in collaboration with local organizations, Sadbhavana Gramin Vikas Sanstha and Purti Sinchan Samruddhi Kalyankari Sanstha.

The initiative involved extensive widening and deepening of a 4.11-kilometer canal stretch. This effort has not only improved groundwater levels but also boosted the quality of life for farmers, livestock, and wildlife in the surrounding area, according to Allcargo Group. Utilizing the Tamaswada model of water conservation, the project focused on desilting and restoring the canal, creating substantial water storage capacities and preventing soil erosion.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari praised the project for its positive impact on the Vidarbha region, a move he believes is crucial in mitigating farmer suicides. Shashi Kiran Shetty, founder of Allcargo Group, expressed satisfaction with contributing to water scarcity solutions and enhancing the rural economy in Vidarbha. The project notably created 1,00,000 cubic meters of surface water storage and 2,25,000 cubic meters of groundwater annually, supporting over 1,200 farmers directly and 3,000 indirectly.

