Left Menu

Ticket Tactics: How Australia's Sports Leagues Influence Gambling Ad Ban

Australian politicians received A$245,000 in free match tickets from major sports leagues as lobbying against a proposed online gambling ad ban. This tactic illustrates the influence wielding by sports bodies, drawing criticism, while legislative action is delayed despite public support for a ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:23 IST
Ticket Tactics: How Australia's Sports Leagues Influence Gambling Ad Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australian politicians have been the recipients of approximately A$245,000 worth of complimentary match tickets, provided by the country's prominent sporting leagues. This comes as part of a strategy to lobby against a proposed ban on online gambling advertisements, according to data compiled by Reuters from government documents.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had initially promised to address the issue after a 2023 parliamentary inquiry recommended a total ban on online gambling ads. However, the legislative process stalled, and the matter is deferred to new parliamentary sessions post-May elections, with 75% public support for a ban.

Critics, including independent Senator David Pocock, have expressed concern over the 'soft diplomacy' exerted through gifts declared in the parliamentary register. Despite not being illegal, the practice has highlighted the significant sway held by sports organizations over politicians, prompting calls for transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025