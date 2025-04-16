Ticket Tactics: How Australia's Sports Leagues Influence Gambling Ad Ban

Australian politicians have been the recipients of approximately A$245,000 worth of complimentary match tickets, provided by the country's prominent sporting leagues. This comes as part of a strategy to lobby against a proposed ban on online gambling advertisements, according to data compiled by Reuters from government documents.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had initially promised to address the issue after a 2023 parliamentary inquiry recommended a total ban on online gambling ads. However, the legislative process stalled, and the matter is deferred to new parliamentary sessions post-May elections, with 75% public support for a ban.

Critics, including independent Senator David Pocock, have expressed concern over the 'soft diplomacy' exerted through gifts declared in the parliamentary register. Despite not being illegal, the practice has highlighted the significant sway held by sports organizations over politicians, prompting calls for transparency.

