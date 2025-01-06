Left Menu

Afghanistan Triumphs Over Zimbabwe in Test Series: Shahidi Lauds Team's Spirit

Afghanistan emerged victorious over Zimbabwe in a 72-run win, clinching the series 1-0. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi praised his team's resilience with Rahmat Shah earning 'Player of the Series' for a stellar double hundred. Rashid Khan played a pivotal role in the bowling attack, taking seven wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:58 IST
Team Afghanistan. (Picture: X/@ACBofficials). Image Credit: ANI
Afghanistan secured a decisive 72-run victory against Zimbabwe in the second Test match, sealing the two-match series 1-0. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi highlighted the team's resilience, crediting their mental toughness for the win. Key player Rahmat Shah was honored with the 'Player of the Series' award, thanks to his outstanding double century in the opening Test.

During the post-match presentation, Shahidi admitted that the game had posed significant challenges, particularly on the first day. 'The first day was difficult for us,' he remarked, noting that the team's recovery was a testament to their mental strength and collective spirit. Shahidi also praised individual performances, particularly Rahmat, Izmat, and Rashid, for their contributions.

Zimbabwe, in pursuit of 277 runs, fell short at 205. Their top scorer, Craig Ervine, managed 53 runs, supported by Sikandar Raza and Ben Curran. However, Rashid Khan's seven-wicket haul proved too formidable. Despite Blessing Muzarabani's six-wicket performance for Zimbabwe, Afghanistan's superior form and strategic plays led to their triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

