Afghanistan Triumphs Over Zimbabwe in Test Series: Shahidi Lauds Team's Spirit

Afghanistan secured a decisive 72-run victory against Zimbabwe in the second Test match, sealing the two-match series 1-0. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi highlighted the team's resilience, crediting their mental toughness for the win. Key player Rahmat Shah was honored with the 'Player of the Series' award, thanks to his outstanding double century in the opening Test.

During the post-match presentation, Shahidi admitted that the game had posed significant challenges, particularly on the first day. 'The first day was difficult for us,' he remarked, noting that the team's recovery was a testament to their mental strength and collective spirit. Shahidi also praised individual performances, particularly Rahmat, Izmat, and Rashid, for their contributions.

Zimbabwe, in pursuit of 277 runs, fell short at 205. Their top scorer, Craig Ervine, managed 53 runs, supported by Sikandar Raza and Ben Curran. However, Rashid Khan's seven-wicket haul proved too formidable. Despite Blessing Muzarabani's six-wicket performance for Zimbabwe, Afghanistan's superior form and strategic plays led to their triumph.

