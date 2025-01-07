Sergio Conceicao Leads AC Milan to a Triumphant Super Cup Win
Sergio Conceicao had an extraordinary debut week at AC Milan, concluding with an Italian Super Cup victory. Despite battling a fever and injury, Conceicao guided Milan through comeback wins against Juventus and Inter Milan. His emotional journey, capped with a celebratory cigar, marks his 13th title as a coach.
Sergio Conceicao marked a remarkable debut week at AC Milan by clinching the Italian Super Cup on Monday. The week was a testament to his resilience, featuring comeback victories over Juventus and Inter Milan, overcoming illness, and sustaining an injury. Conceicao took over following Paulo Fonseca's dismissal and, despite dealing with a fever, led Milan to a triumphant 2-1 semi-final win against Juventus on Friday.
The final against Inter Milan looked challenging as Milan found themselves two goals down at halftime. However, Conceicao's team displayed tremendous character, staging a fightback to level the score at 2-2. In dramatic fashion, Tammy Abraham scored a late winner, sealing the victory before penalties. Celebrations erupted with an emotional Conceicao, who picked up an injury needing treatment during their jubilation.
After a victorious comeback, the players insisted on Conceicao observing his cigar ritual, a tradition when celebrating a title, which is now his 13th as a coach. He expressed pride in his team's ability to implement his strategies despite limited preparation, emphasizing their humility and potential for future successes in both the Champions League and league competitions.
