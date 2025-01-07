Sergio Conceicao Leads AC Milan to a Triumphant Super Cup Win

Sergio Conceicao marked a remarkable debut week at AC Milan by clinching the Italian Super Cup on Monday. The week was a testament to his resilience, featuring comeback victories over Juventus and Inter Milan, overcoming illness, and sustaining an injury. Conceicao took over following Paulo Fonseca's dismissal and, despite dealing with a fever, led Milan to a triumphant 2-1 semi-final win against Juventus on Friday.

The final against Inter Milan looked challenging as Milan found themselves two goals down at halftime. However, Conceicao's team displayed tremendous character, staging a fightback to level the score at 2-2. In dramatic fashion, Tammy Abraham scored a late winner, sealing the victory before penalties. Celebrations erupted with an emotional Conceicao, who picked up an injury needing treatment during their jubilation.

After a victorious comeback, the players insisted on Conceicao observing his cigar ritual, a tradition when celebrating a title, which is now his 13th as a coach. He expressed pride in his team's ability to implement his strategies despite limited preparation, emphasizing their humility and potential for future successes in both the Champions League and league competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)