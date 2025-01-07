Robbie Keane: Leading Ferencvaros to Success

Renowned Irish soccer star Robbie Keane has been appointed as head coach of Ferencvaros, the Hungarian team targeting a sixth straight league title and further success in the Europa League.

The announcement was made on Monday, with Keane set to take charge during a midwinter training camp in Spain. He replaces Pascal Jansen, previously assistant at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, who parted ways with the Budapest-based team last week midpoint in his first season.

Keane's inaugural competitive match as coach will be in the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt on January 23. Ferencvaros is currently poised for advancement to the knockout stages by ranking among the top 24 within the 36-team standings.

Ferencvaros, five-time reigning champions, will resume its domestic league challenges in February, currently sitting second behind leaders Puskas Akademia.

The 44-year-old Keane returns to the soccer scene after stepping back from Maccabi Tel Aviv in the offseason, where he secured the Israeli league title in a season disrupted by security concerns following Hamas attacks.

Keane's coaching resume includes assistant roles with the Ireland national team, Middlesbrough, and Leeds. As a player, his 146 caps and 68 goals are both Irish national records. His decorated playing career spanned clubs like Tottenham, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Leeds, and LA Galaxy.

