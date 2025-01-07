Injury Mismanagement: Shami's Omission Cost India the Border-Gavaskar Series

In a critical post-series analysis, cricket veterans Ravi Shastri and Ricky Ponting have raised concerns over India's handling of ace pacer Mohammed Shami's injury. Had he been included for the latter part of the Border-Gavaskar series, they argue, the outcome might have been vastly different.

India's dominance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was challenged this year, as they succumbed to a 1-3 series defeat following a crucial loss at Sydney. Shami, having regained form after recovery, showcased his prowess across all domestic formats, yet was sidelined due to a knee issue as cited by the BCCI medical team.

Both Shastri and Ponting voiced that Shami should have joined the team in Australia. They believe his expertise could have offered critical support alongside Jasprit Bumrah, potentially influencing the series' dynamics. Looking forward, Shami's participation in upcoming series remains pivotal for India's hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)